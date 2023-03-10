UK's sub-prime lender Amigo falling short of its cash call target

March 10 (Reuters) - UK sub prime lender Amigo plcAMGO.L said on Friday that the expressions of interest it had received for its planned capital raise after concluding talks with potential investors falls below its target of 45 million pounds ($53.76 million).

The company said it did not believe that the 45 million pound target will be achieved by May 23, but it was exploring other options.

($1 = 0.8370 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

