UK's sub-prime lender Amigo falling short of its cash call target

March 10, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - UK sub prime lender Amigo plcAMGO.L said on Friday that the expressions of interest it had received for its planned capital raise after concluding talks with potential investors falls below its target of 45 million pounds ($53.76 million).

The company said it did not believe that the 45 million pound target will be achieved by May 23, but it was exploring other options.

($1 = 0.8370 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.