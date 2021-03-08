UK's Starling Bank raises $376 mln stg for lending, overseas push

Removes stg from headline

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British digital lender Starling Bank said on Monday it has completed a 272 million pounds ($376.39 million) fundraising push to fuel lending growth and expansion across Europe.

The bank said the series D funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside the Qatar Investment Authority, Railpen and Millennium Management.

The round values the company at 1.1 billion pounds pre-money, the company said, with funds raised also going towards a mergers and acquisitions push.

Since launching in 2017, Starling has attracted more than two million customers and lent more than 2 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7226 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Karin Strohecker and Louise Heavens)

