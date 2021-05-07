US Markets
SMP

UK's St. Modwen Properties gets $1.68 bln potential offer from Blackstone

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

St. Modwen Properties said on Friday private-equity firm Blackstone Group had made a potential takeover offer, valuing the British property developer at around 1.21 billion pounds ($1.68 billion).

Adds details on potential offer

May 7 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties SMP.L said on Friday private-equity firm Blackstone Group BX.N had made a potential takeover offer, valuing the British property developer at around 1.21 billion pounds ($1.68 billion).

The London-listed company said the possible offer of 542 pence per share in cash was at a premium of about 21% to the stock's last close.

St. Modwen, which has operations in England and South Wales, said its board would be willing to recommend the proposal unanimously should Blackstone make a firm offer at that price by the June 4 deadline.

Blackstone is currently performing due diligence as the possible offer is subject to certain pre-conditions, it said.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMP BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular