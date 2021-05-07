UK's St. Modwen Properties gets $1.68 bln potential offer from Blackstone

Adds details on potential offer

May 7 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties SMP.L said on Friday private-equity firm Blackstone Group BX.N had made a potential takeover offer, valuing the British property developer at around 1.21 billion pounds ($1.68 billion).

The London-listed company said the possible offer of 542 pence per share in cash was at a premium of about 21% to the stock's last close.

St. Modwen, which has operations in England and South Wales, said its board would be willing to recommend the proposal unanimously should Blackstone make a firm offer at that price by the June 4 deadline.

Blackstone is currently performing due diligence as the possible offer is subject to certain pre-conditions, it said.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

