UK's SSE posts 89% jump in annual profit

Corrects paragraph 2 to say year-ago comparison is 1.16 billion pounds, not million pounds

May 24 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L on Wednesday reported a near 89% rise in annual profit, buoyed by performance in its renewables business.

The company posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 2.18 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) for the year ended March 31, up from 1.16 billion pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.