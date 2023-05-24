News & Insights

UK's SSE posts 89% jump in annual profit

May 24, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Corrects paragraph 2 to say year-ago comparison is 1.16 billion pounds, not million pounds

May 24 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L on Wednesday reported a near 89% rise in annual profit, buoyed by performance in its renewables business.

The company posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 2.18 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) for the year ended March 31, up from 1.16 billion pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.