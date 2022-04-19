UK's Spectris to sell Omega Engineering for $525 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - British electrical engineering firm Spectris SXS.L said on Tuesday it will sell specialist sensor maker Omega Engineering to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $525 million.

Spectris, which last month ended its $2.4 bln pursuit of Oxford Instruments OXIG.L against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, also announced a 300-million-pound ($389.91 million) stock buyback.

($1 = 0.7694 pounds)

