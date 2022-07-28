UK's Smith+Nephew warns on margins as inflation, supply risks weigh

Radhika Anilkumar
British medical products maker Smith+Nephew said on Thursday it expects annual profit margin to be lower than the previous year, weighed by continued surge in inflation and supply chain challenges.

The London-listed company expects profit margin for 2022 to be around 17.5% after reporting a 4% fall in trading profit for the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

