News & Insights

Banking
SN

UK's Smith+ Nephew expects rev growth at higher end of guidance; names new CFO

November 02, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Rewrites to lead with revenue outlook, adds details results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK's Smith+ Nephew SN.L on Thursday forecast annual revenue growth at the higher end of its guided range of 6-7% and named ad group WPP's WPP.L former finance boss John Rogers as its new chief financial officer.

Strong sales from wound management and orthopaedics is likely to drive up underlying revenue growth for 2023, above analysts' average expectations of 6.4%, the company said.

New CFO Rogers will replace Anne-Françoise Nesmes, whose resignation was announced in August.

The company is the UK's largest medical products maker by market capitalisation, and makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, wound dressings, and other surgical technologies.

It posted an 8.5% rise in revenue to 1.36 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) for the three months ended September 30. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of 1.34 billion pounds.

However, it added that it expected a profit headwind from its sports medicine division due to softness in the China market.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SN
WPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.