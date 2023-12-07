News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

UK's Smart Metering Systems agrees to $1.63 bln takeover offer

December 07, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds SMS board recommendation in paragraph 3, KKR comment in paragraph 4

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British energy infrastructure firm Smart Metering Systems (SMS) <SMSS.L> said on Thursday a company owned by funds advised by KKR KKR.N and its affiliates will take it private in an all-cash deal of about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.63 billion).

The 955 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 40.4% to the London-listed stock's Wednesday close.

SMS said its directors intend to unanimously recommend that the shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

"KKR believes that SMS, under private ownership, will be able to accelerate its growth and continued transition from a metering provider and grid-scale battery storage operator to a fully integrated, end-to-end energy infrastructure company," the U.S.-based investment firm said in a joint statement.

Glasgow-headquartered SMS is listed in London's junior market and employs about 1,500 people, primarily in the UK.

($1 = 0.7964 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.