US Markets
CMCSA

UK's Sky News resumes live broadcasting after fire alarm

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Sky News resumed live broadcasting on Monday after a fire alarm temporarily forced the channel off air.

Recasts after broadcasting resumes

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Sky News resumed live broadcasting on Monday after a fire alarm temporarily forced the channel off air.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular