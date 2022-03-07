UK's Sky News resumes live broadcasting after fire alarm
Recasts after broadcasting resumes
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Sky News resumed live broadcasting on Monday after a fire alarm temporarily forced the channel off air.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)
((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.