UK's SIG sees profits at lower end of estimates as demand wavers

July 5 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG SHI.L on Wednesday said it expected annual underlying operating profit at the lower end of current market expectations on staggered demand.

Analysts expect full-year underlying operating profit of 74.2 million pounds ($94.23 million), within a range of 65.3 million pounds to 84 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates.

"We expect weak and uncertain demand conditions throughout the rest of the year, along with a continued, but further moderating, revenue tailwind from input price inflation," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

