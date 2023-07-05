News & Insights

UK's SIG sees profits at lower end of estimates as demand wavers

July 05, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG SHI.L on Wednesday said it expected annual underlying operating profit at the lower end of current market expectations on staggered demand.

Analysts expect full-year underlying operating profit of 74.2 million pounds ($94.23 million), within a range of 65.3 million pounds to 84 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates.

"We expect weak and uncertain demand conditions throughout the rest of the year, along with a continued, but further moderating, revenue tailwind from input price inflation," the company said in a statement.

