UK's SIG lifts 2020 revenue view, posts first-half loss on virus hit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
SIG Plc posted a first-half loss of 53.7 million pounds ($68.24 million) on Thursday due to the coronavirus hit to construction activity, but the building materials supplier said its 2020 revenue would be modestly higher than prior forecast.

The Sheffield, UK-based company, which in May expected 2020 revenues to be about 500 million pounds lower than 2019, said the underlying pretax loss for the six months to June compares with a profit of 17.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7869 pounds)

