UK's SIG expects challenging market conditions to stay

Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK building materials supplier SIG Plc SHI.L said on Tuesday it expected market conditions to remain challenging in the second half of the year across its geographic end markets.

The London-listed company maintained its recently revised full-year profit forecast after recording a 23% drop in first-half underlying operating profit to nearly 33 million pounds ($42.11 million).

($1 = 0.7837 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

