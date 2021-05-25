UK's Shaftesbury posts wider half-year loss

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Retail landlord Shaftesbury Plc reported on Tuesday a wider half-year loss, as pandemic-related restrictions battered the business of its core tenant group of non-essential retailers, restaurants and cafes.

The London-based real estate investment trust, which owns a 16-acre portfolio in the heart of the city's West End, said loss after tax for the six months ended March 31, came it at 338.5 million pounds ($479.89 million), compared with a loss of 287.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7054 pounds)

