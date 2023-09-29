UK's Severn Trent to raise 1 billion pounds in equity

Adds details on capital raise from paragraph 2

Sept 29 (Reuters) - British water supplier Severn Trent SVT.Lsaid on Friday it would raise 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in new equity, including 500 million pounds from Qatar Investment Authority.

The London-listed company also announced a total expenditure plan of 12.9 billion pounds over the next five-year regulatory period.

The equity raise is expected to represent about 19% its issued share capital.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

