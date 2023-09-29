News & Insights

SVT

UK's Severn Trent to raise 1 billion pounds in equity

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

September 29, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on capital raise from paragraph 2

Sept 29 (Reuters) - British water supplier Severn Trent SVT.Lsaid on Friday it would raise 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in new equity, including 500 million pounds from Qatar Investment Authority.

The London-listed company also announced a total expenditure plan of 12.9 billion pounds over the next five-year regulatory period.

The equity raise is expected to represent about 19% its issued share capital.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.