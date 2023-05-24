UK's Severn Trent full-year profit rises on robust consumption

Adds details on investment in paragraph 2, CEO comment in paragraph 3, background in paragraph 4, details on outlook in paragraph 5

May 24 (Reuters) - Severn Trent SVT.L on Wednesday forecast strong earnings growth in 2024 fiscal after the British water supplier reported a small increase in its 2023 annual profit, supported by robust consumption by businesses and households.

The company, which was formed in 1974 and provides water services in England and Wales, said it was guiding to increase capital investment of between 850 million pounds and 1 billion pounds ($1.07 billion-$1.26 billion) for the current fiscal year.

Water companies have been under the scrutiny of political and regulatory forces over the last year along with public anger over the condition of infrastructure and the dumping of raw sewage.

The group reported a 0.5% rise in profit before tax to 508.8 million pounds with return on regulatory equity (RoRE) of 12% for the year ended on March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.