Companies

UK's Serious Fraud Office investigates Bombardier over Indonesian contracts

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Kirstin Ridley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it was investigating Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc over suspected bribery and corruption relating to contracts and orders from Garuda Indonesia.

Adds details

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it was investigating Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO over suspected bribery and corruption relating to contracts and orders from Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK.

It declined to give further information on a live investigation.

Bombardier, which released quarterly results, said earlier that the SFO was investigating the same transactions that led to the former CEO of Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and his associate being convicted of money laundering and corruption

in Indonesia in May.

Bombardier has also appointed external lawyers to run an internal review, it said.

At the centre of the case are five procurement processes involving different manufacturers, including the 2011-2012 acquisition and lease of Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Bombardier emphasised that no charges were laid against the corporation or its directors, officers or employees.

Company officials were not immediately available for further comment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Kirstin Ridley in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular