UK's Serica Energy and Kistos walk away from merger offer

Adds Kistos comment

Aug 9 (Reuters) - British oil and gas group Serica Energy SQZ.L and energy investment firm Kistos KIST.L said on Tuesday they do not intend to make firm offers for each other, after the two sides failed to agree on a revised proposal.

Earlier in July, Serica approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 483 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

Later, Serica rejected a revised merger proposal from Kistos at a valuation of nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), saying it undervalued the group.

"Kistos plc is disappointed that, despite repeated attempts by Kistos, the Board of Serica Energy plc has failed to engage meaningfully either with respect to Kistos' proposed offer for Serica or the terms of Serica's offer for Kistos," Kistos said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.