UK's Serco to buy consulting services provider WBB for $295 mln

British outsourcer Serco said on Tuesday it would buy consulting services provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $295 million to strengthen its services to the defence sector.

"The deal will bolster Serco's existing capabilities in advanced areas, including Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cyber consulting," Serco said.

