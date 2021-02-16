UK's Serco to buy consulting services provider WBB for $295 mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco SRP.L said on Tuesday it would buy consulting services provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $295 million to strengthen its services to the defence sector.

"The deal will bolster Serco's existing capabilities in advanced areas, including Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cyber consulting," Serco said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

