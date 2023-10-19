UK's Schroders posts lower quarterly assets under management

Adds details in paragraph 2-4; results from peers in paragraph 5-7

Oct 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders SDR.L posted a fall in assets under management for the third quarter on Thursday, pulled down by weak investor sentiment amid volatile market conditions.

Major central banks around the world have hiked interest rates to contain runaway inflation.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that monetary policy will continue to be restrictive.

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown's HRGV.L quarterly update on Thursday also pointed to signs of weak investor confidence as the pace of client addition slowed.

Earlier this week, rival St. James's Place SJP.Lsaid quarterly funds under management rose but net inflows halved from a year earlier.

Smaller rival Jupiter Fund Management JUP.Lreported a fall in its third-quarter assets under management, citing muted retail investor appetite.

