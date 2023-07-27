UK's Schroders posts fall in first-half assets under management

Adds details from sector peers

July 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders SDR.L reported a drop in first-half assets under management on Thursday, due to weaker investor sentiment amid market volatility, but rivals Jupiter JUP.L and St James's Place SJP.L saw assets rise.

Schroders assets under management fell to 726.1 billion pounds ($940 billion) in the six-month period ended June 30, from 737.5 billion pounds at December-end, while the company generated 5.7 billion pounds in net new business, excluding joint ventures and associates.

St James's Place SJP.L reported a fall in half-yearly profit after tax but attracted 3.4 billion pounds of net inflows in what the company called a "challenging period" for UK investors.

Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L's assets under management rose 2% to 51.4 billion pounds ($66.56 billion) in the first half due mainly to positive market movements.

The fund manager saw "small" net inflows of 23 million pounds, helped by institutional client demand.

