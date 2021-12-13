UK's Savannah to buy Chad, Cameroon assets of Exxon Mobil and Petronas for $626 mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Savannah Energy SAVES.L said on Monday it would buy the entire upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Petronas for a combined value of $626 million.

