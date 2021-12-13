World Markets
XOM

UK's Savannah to buy Chad, Cameroon assets of Exxon Mobil and Petronas for $626 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Africa-focused Savannah Energy said on Monday it would buy the entire upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon of Exxon Mobil Corp and Petronas for a combined value of $626 million.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Savannah Energy SAVES.L said on Monday it would buy the entire upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Petronas for a combined value of $626 million.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM PGAS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular