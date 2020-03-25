UK's Sainsbury's to close 12 convenience stores

Adds detail

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Wednesday it will temporarily close 12 convenience stores at locations experiencing extremely low shopper numbers during the coronavirus outbreak, such as at railway stations.

"These are stores that have seen significantly fewer customers in recent days as people are working from home," said a Sainsbury's spokeswoman.

"All colleagues will move to neighbouring stores until these stores re-open," she added.

The group trades from over 600 supermarkets and about 800 convenience stores in Britain.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Andy Bruce)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.