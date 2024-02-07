UK's Sainsbury's targets more cost savings in strategy update

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Wednesday set a new cost savings target of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) over three years so it can finance both better prices and higher pay for its workers.

Updating on strategy, the group also committed to a progressive dividend policy from the start of its 2024/25 year and the commencement of a share buyback programme, with 200 million pounds of share capital to be bought back in 2024/25.

($1 = 0.7935 pounds)

