News & Insights

UK's Sainsbury's targets more cost savings in strategy update

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

February 07, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Wednesday set a new cost savings target of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) over three years so it can finance both better prices and higher pay for its workers.

Updating on strategy, the group also committed to a progressive dividend policy from the start of its 2024/25 year and the commencement of a share buyback programme, with 200 million pounds of share capital to be bought back in 2024/25.

($1 = 0.7935 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.