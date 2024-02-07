UK's Sainsbury's targets more cost savings, better returns for investors

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 6

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.Lon Wednesday set a new cost savings target of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) over three years and pledged enhanced returns for shareholders.

Updating on strategy, the group, which has a 15.7% share of Britain's 229 billion pound food market, trailing only Tesco TSCO.L, also committed to deliver by March 2027 food volume growth ahead of the market and higher customer satisfaction.

The "Next Level Sainsbury's" strategy aims to build on the momentum of a strong 2023 during which it said it drew customers back from German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl with more competitive prices.

The group said it would pursue a progressive dividend policy from the start of its 2024/25 year and commence a share buyback programme, with 200 million pounds of share capital to be bought back in 2024/25.

Sainsbury's had already announced a 9% pay hike for 120,000 workers from March costing 200 million pounds, and said it would wind down its banking business and instead offer financial products through third parties.

($1 = 0.7935 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.