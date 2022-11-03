UK's Sainsbury's sticks with outlook despite first-half profit fall

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, kept its financial guidance for this year despite reporting a 8% fall in first-half profit, saying it was well placed for the key Christmas trading period.

The group, which has a 14.7% share of Britain's grocery market, said it still expected 2022-23 underlying pre-tax profit of between 630 million pounds and 690 million pounds ($718-$786 million), down from the 730 million pounds made in 2021-22.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average forecasting 637 million pounds.

Amid a worsening cost of living crisis, Sainsbury's said trading momentum had remained strong in the first few weeks of its second half and it had continued to make gains in market share volumes.

"We are well placed through the peak trading period and into next financial year to support customers as they manage further cost of living pressures," it said.

"We are confident in our competitive position in the face of macro challenges and operating cost inflation."

Second-quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.7%,having fallen 4.0% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and William Schomberg)

