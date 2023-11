LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L on Thursday forecast full-year profit at the upper half of previous guidance as it reported flat profit for the first half, with strong grocery sales offset by a weaker performance in general merchandise.

