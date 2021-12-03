UK's Sainsbury's postpones Christmas parties due to Omicron emergence

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

British supermarket group Sainsbury's has postponed all Christmas parties until the new year due to the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United Kingdom.

Adds details

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L has postponed all Christmas parties until the new year due to the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United Kingdom.

Sainsbury's is one of Britain's biggest private sector employers with a staff of 189,000, trading from more than 600 supermarkets, over 800 convenience stores plus the Argos chain.

"We have...asked all of our teams to postpone their celebrations until the new year and we will make sure that no one is out of pocket as a result of this decision," Chief Executive Simon Roberts said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe," he said, adding that talks were held with the store employee representative group before the decision was made.

There have been 42 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Britain.

The government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops to curb the spread of the variant. However, its current guidance is that there is no need for people to cancel Christmas parties.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Emellia Sithole-Matarise)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters