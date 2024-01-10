UK's Sainsbury's keeps profit outlook after Christmas sales rise

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 6

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, on Wednesday kept its profit guidance for the full year after reporting a 7.4% rise in underlying sales for the key Christmas quarter.

The group, which has a 16% share of Britain's grocery market, trailing only Tesco TSCO.L, said it still expected 2023/24 underlying pretax profit of between 670 million pounds and 700 million ($852-$890 million) pounds versus the 690 million pounds made in 2022/23.

Sainsbury's said third quarter to Jan. 6 grocery sales rose 9.3%, with stronger growth in volume, or number of products sold, offsetting lower inflation.

However, general merchandise sales fell 0.6%, while clothing sales fell 1.7%.

Sainsbury's strong performance in food contrasts with industry data, published on Tuesday, showing lacklustre UK retail sales around Christmas across the wider market which may add to concerns that the economy has tipped into a mild recession, less than a year before a likely national election.

British shoppers have had to contend with high inflation and the Bank of England raising interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25% in response to the jump in prices.

