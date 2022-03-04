UK's Sainsbury's halts sale of products 100% sourced from Russia

Adds detail

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L has removed from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

The retailer said it will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds. On Thursday rivals the Co-operative 42TE.L and Morrisons both delisted Russian Standard vodka.

Sainsbury's said it will re-name Chicken Kiev to Chicken Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital was known as Kiev under Soviet rule but Ukrainians call it Kyiv.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocer behind Tesco TSCO.L, also said it would donate 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) to charity to help with the humanitarian crisis.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Alistair Smout and David Goodman )

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.