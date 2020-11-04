UK's Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times

Adds background, Sainsbury response

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury SBRY.L will announce plans to cut 3,000 jobs, alongside its first-half results on Thursday, The Times reported.

A large number of the jobs will go from the group's Argos business and there will be layoffs in Sainsbury's stores with the closure of delicatessens and fresh fish and meat counters, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The news comes after several other British groups such as retailer John Lewis and domestic bank LloydsBanking Group LLOY.Llaunched redundancy plans on the eve of the second national lockdown in England.

The month-long lockdown in England will be imposed to combat a surge in new infections that could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave which forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

Sainsbury earlier in the day announced that its veteran commercial director Paul Mills-Hicks will leave the group as part of a revamp of its leadership team by new Chief Executive Simon Roberts.

Sainsbury declined to comment on the Times report.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

