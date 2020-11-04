UK's Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times

Corrects paragraph 1 to say "first-half results", not "first-quarter results"

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury SBRY.L will announce plans to cut 3,000 jobs, alongside its first-half results on Thursday, The Times reported.

A large number of the jobs will go from the group's Argos business and there will be layoffs in Sainsbury's stores with the closure of delicatessens and fresh fish and meat counters, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

