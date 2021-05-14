UK's Sage reports better-than-expected 4.4% growth in H1 recurring revenue

British software company Sage reported a better-than-expected 4.4% rise in organic recurring revenue in the six months to end-March and said it now expected growth for the year to be towards the top end of its 3% to 5% range.

The company, which provides software to small and medium sized businesses, said on Friday organic recurring revenue increased to 811 million pounds ($1.14 billion), offset by a 21% decrease in other revenue to 79 million pounds.

Its organic margin decreased to 20.2% from 23.2% in the same period a year ago, it said, reflecting increased investment in cloud services.

