UK's Sage meets expectations with 4% first-half profit rise

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British software company Sage SGE.L met market expectations with a 4% rise in organic operating profit for the six months to end-March on Friday and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond.

The company, which provides accounting and other software to small and medium-sized businesses, reported profit of 184 million pounds ($224.8 million) on organic revenue of 924 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8187 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.