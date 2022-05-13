SGE

UK's Sage meets expectations with 4% first-half profit rise

Paul Sandle Reuters
British software company Sage met market expectations with a 4% rise in organic operating profit for the six months to end-March on Friday and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond.

The company, which provides accounting and other software to small and medium-sized businesses, reported profit of 184 million pounds ($224.8 million) on organic revenue of 924 million pounds.

