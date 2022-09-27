SAGA

UK's Saga shares drop 20% after profit warning

British holidays group Saga Plc cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, after reporting a loss for the first half of the year as its insurance unit struggles with inflationary woes, sending its shares 20% lower.

Saga said its underwriting business has experienced high levels of claims inflation, currently around 13%, increasing the cost of insurance claims and hitting profitability.

"Trading conditions in the UK insurance market continue to be challenging," Chief Executive Officer Euan Sutherland said in a statement.

The company, which also sells insurance to over 50-year olds, forecasts an underlying pretax profit between 20 million pounds and 30 million pounds ($21.56 million-$32.35 million) for the full-year, compared with its previous guidance of 35 million to 50 million pounds.

Saga posted a first-half pretax loss of 257.5 million pounds, as compared to a profit of 0.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9275 pounds)

