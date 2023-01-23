UK's Saga in talks to sell underwriting business

(Adds background, more details)
Jan 23 (Reuters) - British holidays group Saga Plc
Saga's insurance division – the largest business of the group – has been grappling with rising claims, which led to a half-year loss and a warning on full-year earnings in September.
Acromas currently underwrites about 25%-30% of Saga's insurance business, Saga said.
The underwriting business has been experiencing high levels of claims inflation – currently around 13% – increasing costs and hitting profitability.
Saga, which also sells cruise holidays, did not mention who it was in discussion with or a potential selling price.
The company's net debt was 721.3 million pounds ($895.3 million) as of July 31. ($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Savio D'Souza) ((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SAGA DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 1)
