SAGA

UK's Saga Group in discussions to sell underwriting business

January 23, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British holidays group Saga Plc SAGA.L said on Monday it was in discussions to sell Acromas Insurance Company, which is the underwriting unit of its wider insurance division.

The company added that Acromas currently underwrites about 25-30% of Saga's insurance business.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAGA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.