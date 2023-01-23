UK's Saga Group in discussions to sell underwriting business

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British holidays group Saga Plc SAGA.L said on Monday it was in discussions to sell Acromas Insurance Company, which is the underwriting unit of its wider insurance division.

The company added that Acromas currently underwrites about 25-30% of Saga's insurance business.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

