UK's Saga explores potential partnership for cruise unit

January 26, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L said on Friday it was exploring options for its cruise division, including a partnership arrangement.

The company said a partnership arrangement for Ocean Cruise would be consistent with its strategy to move to a capital-light business model.

