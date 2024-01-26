UK's Saga explores potential partnership for cruise unit

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L said on Friday it was exploring options for its cruise division, including a partnership arrangement.

The company said a partnership arrangement for Ocean Cruise would be consistent with its strategy to move to a capital-light business model.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

