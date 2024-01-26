UK's Saga explores partnership arrangement for cruise unit

Adds details on debt in paragraph 5, sector context in paragraph 6

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L said on Friday it was exploring options for its cruise division, including a partnership arrangement.

The London-listed firm said a partnership arrangement for Ocean Cruise would be consistent with its strategy to move to a capital-light business model.

Sky News reported on Thursday that Saga was exploring ways to release money from its cruise operation, which could involve selling its two flagship vessels or offloading the entire business under a licensing arrangement.

Saga, which caters to over 50-year-olds, said a move to a capital-light model would support further growth, reduce debt and increase long-term shareholder returns. The company had a net debt of 657.4 million pounds ($833.60 million) at the end of first half on July 31, 2023.

The holiday group in September forecast annual profits ahead of market views, driven by resilient demand from retired and wealthy Britons less impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, sectors exposed to discretionary spending have been increasingly fretting over lingering woes in the broader economy.

Saga will issue a trading update on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7886 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

