UK's RS Group CFO steps down following personal relationship with colleague

May 03, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - RS Group RS1R.L said on Wednesday David Egan would step down as finance chief of the electronics products distributor with immediate effect.

"Very recently I notified the board of a personal relationship with a colleague. Following a detailed review by the board, I recognise that there have been some shortcomings of judgment on my part and my actions have fallen short of the high standards expected of RS leadership," Egan said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 4% in early trade. RS said there was no change to the profit expectations for the company.

