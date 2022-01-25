UK's Royal Mail to cut 700 management jobs

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L expects to cut 700 managerial jobs as part of a reorganisation plan, the company said on Tuesday, and lowered its profit outlook for the year due to restructuring costs.

Royal Mail's UK business now expects adjusted operating profit of around 430 million pounds ($579.21 million), from an earlier forecast of 500 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.