UK's Royal Mail sees negative cashflow for 2024 fiscal as strikes weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 26, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail forecast an adjusted operating loss around the mid-point of a 350 million-450 million pound ($433.51 million-$557.37 million) range for fiscal 2023 and negative trading cashflow for 2024, as labour strikes hurt operations, its parent firm said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

