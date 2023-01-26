UK's Royal Mail sees negative cashflow for 2024 fiscal as strikes weigh

Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail forecast an adjusted operating loss around the mid-point of a 350 million-450 million pound ($433.51 million-$557.37 million) range for fiscal 2023 and negative trading cashflow for 2024, as labour strikes hurt operations, its parent firm said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.