UK's Royal Mail reach agreement with labour union

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

April 21, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilpaambil and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Royal Mail has reached an agreement with the Communications Workers Union over pay and working conditions, International Distributions Services IDSI.L, the owner of the UK postal firm, said on Friday.

IDSI said the agreement has been ratified by postal executive committee of CWU, the largest union at Royal Mail, and will be put to a ballot in the coming weeks of the union's membership with a recommendation to approve.

