UK's Royal Mail pauses access to online service after cyber incident

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail has temporarily stopped access to its click and drop website after a data breach where customers could see information of other users' orders and is working on a fix, the post and parcel services company said on Tuesday.

"We fully understand and apologise for the inconvenience caused by this. Our engineers are working as hard as possible to get the site back up and running as expected," it said.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services IDSI.L, did not give details of how many customers' data was compromised and how long it might take to bring the website back online.

The company's click and drop website allows customers to pay for postage online, print labels, and track parcels and posts once they have been dropped off.

The issue comes just a day after Royal Mail's largest labour union rejected a new conditional pay offer from the group, flaring up a long-running dispute over pay while it also works on a transformation plan to shift its focus to parcels amid sliding letter volumes.

Earlier in the day, Sky News first reported the cyber incident.

