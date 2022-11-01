UK's Royal Mail experiences data breach

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail experienced a data breach on its click and drop website where customers could see information of other users' orders, the post and parcel serviced owned by International Distributions Services IDSI.Lsaid on Tuesday.

The company said it was working on a fix for the issue, first reported by Sky News.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

