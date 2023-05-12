News & Insights

UK's Royal Mail CEO Thompson to step down

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

May 12, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on Thompson's tenure

May 12 (Reuters) - British postal services firm Royal Mail's Chief Executive Simon Thompson will step down from the role, parent International Distributions Services Plc (IDS) IDSI.L said on Friday.

The company said its board was in "advanced stages" of appointing a new chief, and that Thompson has agreed to remain with the business until October end, but did not give other details.

Thompson, 56, has been CEO of the postal company since 2021.

He joined the IDS board as a non-executive director in late 2017, after various stints in HSBC, Honda, Apple, Motorola and Ocado Group, the British online supermarket group.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.