May 12 (Reuters) - British postal services firm Royal Mail's Chief Executive Simon Thompson will step down from the role, parent International Distributions Services Plc (IDS) IDSI.L said on Friday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.