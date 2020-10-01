Companies

UK's Rolls-Royce in 2 billion pound rights issue, raises new debt

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in a rights issue, 1 billion through a bond offering and gain loans support to recapitalise its balance sheet.

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L said it would raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in a rights issue, 1 billion through a bond offering and gain loans support to recapitalise its balance sheet.

Rolls, which makes aero-engines, said on Thursday that the 10 for 3 rights issue was fully underwritten.

($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular