UK's Rolls-Royce in 2 billion pound rights issue, raises new debt

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L said it would raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in a rights issue, 1 billion through a bond offering and gain loans support to recapitalise its balance sheet.

Rolls, which makes aero-engines, said on Thursday that the 10 for 3 rights issue was fully underwritten.

($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

