UK's Robert Walters sticks to annual profit outlook after lower net fees

October 10, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L kept its annual profit outlook on Tuesday after reporting a 17% fall in quarterly net fees as both client and candidate confidence levels remained subdued.

British recruiters are facing tough market conditions as candidates show reluctance to switch jobs and companies take longer to hire against an uncertain economic backdrop.

Contract and interim recruitment outperformed permanent recruitment as organisations focused on shorter-term solutions to meet their hiring needs, Chief Executive Officer Toby Fowlston said in a statement.

Employers shift towards temporary and contract hiring during times of macroeconomic uncertainties.

Robert Walters, which specialises in the legal, accountancy and technology sectors, said net fees in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 93.4 million pounds ($114.3 million) from 112 million pounds logged last year.

($1 = 0.8175 pounds)

