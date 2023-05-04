UK's RMT union members back further rail strikes in new ballot

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's RMT trade union said on Thursday railway workers had voted in favour of further strike action in a new ballot as part of a long-running pay dispute with train operating companies.

"This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

Thousands of railway workers in Britain are planning a strike on May 13 after the RMT rejected the latest pay offer from train companies, the union said last week.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Chris Reese)

