UK's River and Mercantile to sell solutions business to Schroders for $316.3 mln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager River and Mercantile Group Plc RIV.L said on Tuesday it would sell its solutions business, which manages money for pension funds, to Schroders Plc SDR.L for 230 million pounds ($316.30 million).

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

